Qatar Tourism Concludes Junior Tour Guide 2025
Doha: Qatar Tourism has successfully concluded the first edition of the Junior Tour Guide 2025.
The initiative was designed to inspire young Qataris by engaging them in interactive tourism activities across Qatar's museums.
Commenting on the program, Chief of the Tourism Development Sector at Qatar Tourism, Omar Abdulrahman Al Jaber, said: "Qatar Tourism is committed to delivering impactful programs and initiatives that serve our local community through the Service Excellence Academy. This camp provided children with valuable skills such as storytelling, teamwork, and a deeper understanding of Qatar's rich heritage.
"Beyond tour guiding, these skills contribute to building self-confidence and effective communication in our youth, the next generation of tourism ambassadors. To encourage our youth, we remind them that among you may be a future tour guide or tourism expert who will carry Qatar's message to the world.”
Organized by Qatar Tourism's Service Excellence Academy, and in collaboration with Qatar Museums, Katara and other agencies, this initiative is part of Qatar Tourism's continuous efforts to engage the local community, particularly children and families, by offering opportunities to engage with the tourism sector through an innovative educational and entertaining lens. (QNA)
