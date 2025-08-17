Are Refrigerated Cold Drinks Harmful To Health?

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): During the hot summer days, many people drink cold water and refrigerated soft drinks to quench their thirst.

However, health specialists warn that such drinks can worsen stomach problems, tooth sensitivity and migraines and trigger related symptoms.

Dr. Mohammad Hanif Hashimi, an internal medicine specialist, told Pajhwok Afghan News that drinking every cold water and soft drinks generally did not cause health problems for healthy individuals. However, for those suffering from stomach aches or toothache, such drinks could cause complications.

According to him, people with stomach issues may experience muscle stiffness in the stomach, delayed digestion, bloating and gas when consuming refrigerated drinks.

He added that those whose tooth enamel was damaged may develop tooth sensitivity, leading to increased pain when drinking cold water or soft drinks.

The doctor further explained that cold drinks were also harmful for people who suffer from headaches or migraines, as they may intensify the pain.

Dr. Hashimi noted that drinking cold water and refrigerated soft drinks after exercise could also cause muscle pain and stiffness.

Similarly, Dr. Haseebullah Najib, a general internal medicine specialist in Kabul, said drinking cold water and refrigerated beverages after exercise could lead to muscle pain and stiffness and harmful for those with migraines, stomach problems and toothache.

He added:“There are a number of illnesses which can worsen if a person already suffers from them and then drinks cold water or soft drinks – for example, respiratory diseases, stomach infections, sinusitis and others.”

He advised people with health conditions to drink normal or room-temperature water instead.

Meanwhile, Dr. Obaidullah Qiyam, a general internal medicine specialist at Basit Private Hospital in Kabul, said drinking cold water, especially from the fridge, may cause health problems for some individuals in certain circumstances.

He explained that refrigerated cold water could reduce digestion efficiency, increase bloating and gas in the stomach and in some cases cause nausea.

He further noted that cold water may also lead to headaches, joint pain, bone pain and tooth sensitivity.

He recommended:“Those who are used to drinking cold water should consume it slowly and in small amounts at shorter intervals, so that the body does not experience shock. Children and the elderly should be given lukewarm water.”

He also advised against drinking cold water after strenuous exercise and recommended that women avoid it during menstruation, as it can cause pain.

kk/ma