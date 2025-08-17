Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
4 Convicts Punished Publically In Kabul

2025-08-17 02:00:20
KABUL (Pajhwok): Four people, including two women, were lashed and sentenced to jail terms for various crimes in Kabul, the Supreme Court (SC) said on Sunday.

In a statement, the apex court said the four people, including two women, were punished over crimes of theft, adultery and illicit relations based on decisions of the Criminal Court of Kabul City, Primary Court and Chahar Asiab District Primary Court.

According to the primary courts' decisions, which the apex court upheld, three people were sentenced three year imprisonment each and lashed 39 times each, while one person was sentenced to four years of imprisonment and lashed 39 times.

These individuals received punishment after the supreme court's approval.

