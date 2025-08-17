Wrestling Selection Event Featuring 80 Players Held In Ghazni
GHAZNI CITY (Pajhwok): A day-long wrestling selection competition featuring 80 athletes was held in southern Ghazni province on Sunday, an official said.
Head of Physical Education and Sports Bilal Mujahid told Pajhwok Afghan News the competition was held in the state gymnasium in cooperation and coordination with the Wrestling Federation.
He said the athletes participated in three categories (teenager, youth, and adults), and a total of 30 top athletes were selected.
In these competitions, Mullah Ali Wrestling Club took first place, Champions Club earned second position, and Maiwand Al-Mahdi Club third.
Players who were selected expressed their joy at their success.
Mohammad Nasir, a player, told Pajhwok:“Holding such competitions is very beneficial for us. They should always be held so that we do not miss our training and competitions”.
“Our problem is that we do not have a suitable place. We often practice and compete in difficult conditions. Our wrestlers must be supported”: Bismillah, another player added.
Sports enthusiasts in Ghazni are increasing day by day, and currently, 37 federations of various sports are active in the province.
hz/ma
