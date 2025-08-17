Private Firm To Bear Usman's Education Expenses

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): The National Olympic Committee (NOC) and a private firm have inked an agreement to support young footballer Mohammad Usman Atif from western Badghis province.

As per the agreement, the company would cover all his educational expenses.

The 14-year-old, a resident of Badghis, recently went viral on social media after a video showed his impressive football skills.

Following this, NOC invited him to Kabul and praised his talent.

National Olympic Committee Director Maulvi Ahmadullah Wasiq, addressing the signing ceremony, said Afghanistan has suffered greatly from last four decades of war and discovering talents and personalities was vital for the country's reconstruction.

He added:“Our effort is to identify and nurture personalities and talents for Afghanistan's development and reconstruction. Their potential must be strengthened so they can serve their homeland.”

Wasiq further stressed that raising Mohammad Usman's educational level was the most important priority:

“When his academic level improves, he can grow into a well-rounded personality. Football is his secondary interest – it is his personal passion, and we will also support him in this and take him forward.”

According to Wasiq, Millat Steel Company has committed to funding all of Usman's educational expenses. Under the agreement signed today with the Sports Authority, his education will be systematically supported.

He will be enrolled in a private school, continuing his studies alongside football training.

At the event, Naqibullah Nazari, head of Millat Steel Company, expressed happiness that talents like Usman were emerging in Afghanistan's sports sector.

He said the company was ready to fund Usman's studies from Grade 7 to 12 in one of Afghanistan's top private schools and also support his higher education afterwards.

Meanwhile, young footballer Mohammad Usman Atif said he was delighted to receive such educational support from a businessman.

Currently a Grade 7 student, Usman said he wishes to continue his studies along with pursuing his passion for football.

kk/ma