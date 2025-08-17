Blackouts Force Nimroz Residents To Turn To Solar Power

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

ZARANJ (Pajhwok): Local sources in northwestern Nimroz province say the use of solar energy is steadily increasing.

Experts note that the province has great potential for solar power generation and stress that officials should take steps to expand it.

Electricity shortages remain a major challenge across the country, with residents in most provinces- including Nimroz- repeatedly complaining and demanding a lasting solution.

Solar equipment vendors

Azizullah, a solar equipment vendor in Zaranj city, said his sales had doubled this year, with several people visiting his shop daily to buy solar panels.

According to him, solar panels and equipment were imported from Iran and Pakistan and their prices sometimes rise in line with the US dollar's value against the afghani.

He added:“This price increase is mostly due to fluctuations in the dollar rate, transport costs and shortages in the market. Nevertheless, people still prefer solar because it is cheaper to run and more suitable for Nimroz than generators or imported electricity.”

Another seller, Neda Mohammad, also reported higher sales:“Thanks God, our business has improved a lot. In the past five years I didn't sell as much as I did in just last two months, when electricity in Nimroz has been unstable.”

He explained that previously he sold only a few panels daily, but now he sold dozens every day.

Families turning to solar power

Zari Gul, a 35-year-old woman from Zaranj, sat with her children in front of a fan powered by solar energy.

She said she had managed to set up a small system with difficulty because of the unbearable summer heat and frequent blackouts.

She added:“The children used to cry at night from the heat and couldn't sleep. Now at least we have a lamp and a solar fan. It's a blessing, and it costs little to run.”

Another resident, Abdul Hamid, said he had spent 150,000 afghanis on a system that now powers his entire house.

He said:“Although solar power is expensive, it is very effective. We no longer rely on state electricity. When the grid goes down and the city goes dark, our home is lit, the fridge, cooler and other appliances keep working. Especially now, when Nimroz has no steady power, solar really makes life easier.”

Similarly, Afsana, a resident of Muhajirabad area of the provincial capital, explained:“This summer is hotter than previous years. Without coolers, the children can't tolerate the heat. Recently, electricity imports from Iran were cut for two or three days, and it was very difficult.”

She said the extreme heat and frequent blackouts forced them to switch to solar:“Solar is cheaper and always available. Most of our neighbours now use it too.“

Families unable to afford solar

However, not everyone can afford the technology. Mohammad Naeem, another Zaranj resident, said:“Poor people can't buy solar systems. It would be good if the government helped in this area.”

Likewise, Ihsanullah complained about blackouts, saying that rising temperatures made the situation worse, but he could not afford solar due to financial difficulties. He also called on the Islamic Emirate to distribute solar equipment to needy families.

Expert's view

Eng. Shafiq Khwaja, an electricity expert in Nimroz, said power was an essential need, but successive governments had failed to invest in hydropower, solar or wind projects despite abundant resources.

He explained that current domestic production and imported electricity were not enough to meet demand, leaving residents of many provinces – including Nimroz – suffering especially in hot and cold seasons.

He added:“Given its geography and climate, Nimroz has great potential for renewable energy – solar, wind and hydro. If the government invests in these, the province could soon not only meet its own needs but also supply other areas.”

He noted that many wealthier families had already installed solar systems from their own budgets, but poorer households could not.

Abdul Rahman, a local installer of solar systems, said:“In the past, people used diesel generators during power cuts. But with high fuel prices and frequent outages, solar has become the best option.”

He stressed that reduced reliance on diesel generators also helped reduced air pollution.

Both experts urged the Islamic Emirate to focus on developing solar and wind energy in the province.

Officials' stance

Maulvi Habibullah Mazhari, head of electricity department in Nimroz, said the province's electricity mainly comes from Iran, with a total capacity of just 24 megawatts.

He said:“This supply cannot meet residents' needs, and people constantly face shortages and blackouts. Cuts in imported power are mostly due to energy shortages inside Iran.”

Mazhari added that this instability had pushed many families and businesses towards solar systems.

He said:“We have included a project to generate 50 megawatts of solar power in our master plan. It will be implemented on 300 jeribs of land in the Choghini area of Zaranj city.”

According to him, the plan has been shared with Breshna's central office and is currently in the stage of attracting private investors.

He expressed confidence that Nimroz's climate is highly suitable for solar projects, and said the provincial electricity authority intends to increasingly use local resources such as sunlight and wind to generate more energy.

kk/ma