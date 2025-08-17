From Panchgavya To Biogas: UP's New Drive For Sustainable Rural Development
The Gau Seva Commission has inked a partnership with Patanjali Yogpeeth following discussions between Commission Chairman Shyam Bihari Gupta and Patanjali Co-Founder Acharya Balkrishna.
The unique move is in line with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's vision and seeks to take forward his belief that the cow will form a key component of any village's progress.
To advance this vision, Patanjali Yogpeeth has pledged full technical support to the state's initiatives.
Under this partnership, cow shelters will no longer remain just centres of conservation, but will be transformed into hubs of rural industry, driving the production of Panchgavya products and biogas. Baba Ramdev is also expected to visit Uttar Pradesh soon to meet CM Yogi Adityanath and finalise the roadmap.
According to Dr Anurag Srivastava, OSD of the Gau Seva Commission, two to 10 cow shelters in each of the 75 districts will be developed as large model centres. Open sheds, fencing, and security arrangements will be created in cow sanctuaries to ensure the free movement of cows.
This initiative will also unlock large-scale rural employment, with villagers actively participating in cow urine collection and product sales under a 50 per cent commission model. Patanjali Yogpeeth will further support the programme through training, quality control, formulation, certification, and licensing.
In addition, advanced technologies such as geo-fencing, cow tagging, photo mapping, and fodder inventory tracking will be introduced in cow shelters. Natural inputs like neem, cow urine, and vermicompost will also be supplied to every village, helping farmers reduce costs, improve soil fertility, and strengthen environmental sustainability.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Blast Valves Market Size To Surpass USD 487.0 Million By 2033 With A 3.12% CAGR
- Botox And Fillers Clinic Business Plan 2025: Growth Drivers And Industry Insights
- Global Automation Testing Market Report 2025: Size Projected USD 129.27 Billion, CAGR Of 15.68% By 2033.
- Vietnam Diabetes Care Devices Market Size, Share, Trends And Forecast Report 2025-2033
- Discover How AI And Regulations Are Fuelling The Ediscovery Market Essential Guide For Researchers & Sellers
- Cafe Business Plan And Project Report 2025: High-Impact Strategies
CommentsNo comment