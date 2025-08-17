Umesh Shukla Says Rebellion Should Be Backed By Solid Research
The director spoke with IANS during the promotional run of 'Heer Express', and said that rebellion without cause is a recipe for disaster. The director said that one must do a thorough research for the cause they are standing for.
He told IANS,“More than rebellious, I would say, the truth. Rebellious doesn't mean that, even if it's wrong, you should be rebellious, and express it. There should be rationality. You should actually study and understand the cause you're standing for. Your research should be very deep. When you want to give a statement, if it's half-cooked, there's nothing right, but, I get rebellious, then, somewhere, it will get rejected, and there will be backlash. When your research backs your claim and cause, it always resonates”.
He further mentioned,“So, even in 'Oh My God', we spoke about God fearing, or God loving. We said, 'Don't fear God, love him'. We were talking about the difference between faith, superstition and wrong beliefs. So, I always believe that, even if you want to be rebellious, or whatever you want to do, but, first, do proper research, you will come with questions that you didn't even have. You should be convinced first”.
Earlier, the director, who has also directed 'OMG – Oh My God', had shared that he used to be a priest, and did pooja in people's houses.
He told earlier IANS,“I come from such a Brahmin family, that till the time I graduated, I used to go to people's houses, and perform Satyanayan pooja, Lakshmi pooja, Nishadiya and other pooja. I used to get it done, myself, as a Brahmin. I used to go, in a dhoti and kurta, and get it done. So, our ritual was there. And with regards to that, I used to ask a lot of questions to my father, and my grandfather, and in that, I used to see loopholes”.
'Heer Express' is currently playing in cinemas.
