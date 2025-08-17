Destruction Of State Property Unacceptable

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Prime Minister Professor Đuro Macut, MD, DSc, assessed that the situation in the country is worrying, considering that the attacks in Valjevo on state institutions and the complete destruction of state property are the obvious beginning of a blow to the judiciary.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.