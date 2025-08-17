Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Destruction Of State Property Unacceptable


2025-08-17 12:31:06
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Prime Minister Professor Đuro Macut, MD, DSc, assessed that the situation in the country is worrying, considering that the attacks in Valjevo on state institutions and the complete destruction of state property are the obvious beginning of a blow to the judiciary.

MENAFN17082025003118003196ID1109938735

