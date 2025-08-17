Gujarat Sees Monsoon Revival, 217 Talukas Receive Rainfall In 24 Hours
Of these, 75 talukas received rainfall around or above one inch. Bhesan in Junagadh district recorded the highest rainfall at 6.30 inches, followed by Jamkandorna (4.65 inches), Gondal and Kunkavav Vadia (4.13 inches each), Dantiwada (3.58 inches), and Nandod (3.07 inches).
Other talukas with significant showers included Dhari (2.99 inches), Halvad (2.76), Hansot and Karjan (2.40 each), Khambhalia (2.32), Ranpur (2.24), Kheda (2.20), Visavdar (2.17), Patan-Veraval (2.13), Una (2.09), Kodinar and Jamjodhpur (2.05 each), and Limdi (2.01).
Rainfall between 1.5 to 2 inches was reported in several areas including Bagasara, Ahmedabad city, Anand, Deesa, Maliya Hatina, Gir Gadhada, Bhabhar, Gandevi, Lalpur, Unjha, Amirgadh, Chuda, Umargam, Saraswati, Jetpur, Valsad, and Garudeshwar.
Talukas recording between 1 and 1.5 inches included Junagadh city, Valia, Sutrapada, Vanthali, Morbi, Savarkundla, Dahod, Matar, Dhoraji, Kankrej, Botad, Modasa, Shihor, Palanpur, Wankaner, Talala, Upleta, Kotda Sangani, Jambughoda, Lathi, and Sami, among others.
As of 17th August, Gujarat has recorded 67.77 per cent of its 10-year average seasonal rainfall, showing a strong revival of the monsoon after a brief lull in the first half of August.
As of mid-August, the revival of monsoon rains has significantly improved the water stock in Gujarat's dams and reservoirs, with overall storage now crossing 70 per cent of total capacity, compared to less than 50 per cent in early August.
Major reservoirs such as Sardar Sarovar on the Narmada, Ukai in Tapi, and Kadana on the Mahi have reported sharp inflows, while medium and minor dams across Saurashtra, North Gujarat and South Gujarat have also received substantial replenishment.
This widespread rainfall has eased earlier concerns of water scarcity, ensuring better availability for drinking water, irrigation and power generation, while also strengthening prospects for the ongoing Kharif crop season.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Blast Valves Market Size To Surpass USD 487.0 Million By 2033 With A 3.12% CAGR
- Botox And Fillers Clinic Business Plan 2025: Growth Drivers And Industry Insights
- Global Automation Testing Market Report 2025: Size Projected USD 129.27 Billion, CAGR Of 15.68% By 2033.
- Vietnam Diabetes Care Devices Market Size, Share, Trends And Forecast Report 2025-2033
- Discover How AI And Regulations Are Fuelling The Ediscovery Market Essential Guide For Researchers & Sellers
- Cafe Business Plan And Project Report 2025: High-Impact Strategies
CommentsNo comment