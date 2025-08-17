Leach International Corporation Approves FDH Electronics Brand Stealth Aerospace As An Authorized Channel Partner For The Commercial Airline And MRO Markets

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Commercial aviation industry to benefit from access to Leach's trusted product lines through a reliable, scaled and independent distribution partner

OKLAHOMA CITY, Aug. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oklahoma-based FDH Electronics, a unified FDH Aero division focused solely on serving the mil-aero market's electronic component needs, is pleased to announce that its aftermarket division, Stealth Aerospace, has been named as an approved distribution channel by Leach International Corporation to support commercial airline and MRO customers.

This strategic partnership builds on the companies' long-standing relationship and reinforces their shared commitment to deliver best-in-class service, product availability and technical support to the commercial aviation aftermarket sector.

Alon Glickstein, Vice President at FDH Electronics, commented:“We are incredibly proud to have established this partnership with Leach International. Their long-standing reputation for high-reliability products fits perfectly with our mission at FDH Electronics - to provide our customers with exceptional service, technical support, and inventory availability that meets their evolving needs.”

Leach International, a leading manufacturer of advanced electrical switches, relays, and power distribution components for the aerospace and defense markets, sees this partnership as a key step toward strengthening its presence in the aftermarket segment.

Justin Coates, Vice President of Sales & Marketing at Leach International Corporation, added:“This agreement with FDH Electronics' Stealth Aerospace division ensures that Leach's products will be supported with an incredibly high level of service. Their proven performance in the aerospace aftermarket gives us full confidence that customers will benefit from rapid access to inventory, technical insight, and dedicated aftermarket expertise.”

This announcement marks a new chapter in aftermarket excellence and provides the commercial aviation industry with access to Leach's trusted product lines through a specialized and reliable distribution partner.

About FDH Electronics

FDH Electronics is a global one-stop shop with one of the most expansive inventory levels in the industry, built on FDH Aero's industry-leading supply chain solutions. It supplies a variety of interconnect, wire and cable, and electromechanical components for the aerospace, defense, and space markets. FDH Electronics is your go-to resource for value-added connectors, 1553 Data Bus interconnect products, custom harnesses, high-performance aerospace-grade wire and cable, and high-frequency RF connectors. When you need critical interconnect or electromechanical components, you can rely on FDH Electronics to deliver.

To search by part number, please visit: Electronics.FDHAero.com.

About Leach International Corporation

Leach International Corporation has been a leader in aerospace switching and control technology since 1919. Leach designs and manufactures high-reliability relays, contactors, and power distribution systems for aerospace, defense, and industrial applications.

