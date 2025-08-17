CE Meets CPC Zhejiang Provincial Committee During Hangzhou Visit

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) MACAU, August 17 - The Chief Executive, Mr Sam Hou Fai, today met in Hangzhou, Zhejiang Province, with the Secretary of the Zhejiang Provincial Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC) and Chairman of the Standing Committee of the Zhejiang Provincial People's Congress, Mr Wang Hao. They exchanged views on advancing a new round of practical cooperation between Zhejiang and Macao, and on enhancing joint development in technological-innovation enterprises.

The Chief Executive has since 16 August been leading a Macao Special Administrative Region (MSAR) Government delegation on a five-day inspection and research tour, which is due to conclude on 20 August. It is to Hangzhou in Zhejiang Province, Shanghai Municipality, and Nanjing in Jiangsu Province.

In the meeting today, Mr Sam first expressed gratitude to the CPC Zhejiang Provincial Committee and to the Zhejiang Government, for their long-standing support for Macao's socioeconomic development.

Zhejiang and Macao have consistently leveraged their complementary strengths, deepening cooperation in trade, cultural tourism, youth education, and personnel exchanges, laying a solid foundation for collaboration, noted Mr Sam. In recent years, bilateral relations have grown closer, with expanding cooperation across multiple sectors, and with increasingly significant outcomes. His delegation's visit to Zhejiang and meeting with provincial leaders, underscored the MSAR Government's commitment to strengthening ties with Zhejiang.

Macao, as a central city in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, is actively contributing to the development of it as an international hub for technological innovation, said Mr Sam. Macao is also focusing on advancing four key industries, including high technology. Hangzhou, with its rapid technological advances and robust ecosystem for innovation, has emerged as a leading hub for science and technology in the Yangtze River Delta, and a vital gateway for China's opening-up.

Through ongoing visits to local technology enterprises and exchanges with industry representatives, Mr Sam gained deeper insights into Zhejiang's strengths in technological innovation, which offer valuable lessons for Macao. The Chief Executive highlighted the need to foster deeper collaboration between Macao's enterprises and universities on one hand, and their Zhejiang counterparts on the other.

Mr Sam reiterated that the MSAR Government remains committed to implementing the guiding principles of President Xi Jinping's important speech during his inspection of Macao. By leveraging the strengths of the“One country, two systems” principle, Macao aimed to enhance connectivity, drive appropriate economic diversification, accelerate the development of the Guangdong-Macao Intensive Cooperation Zone in Hengqin, and advance four major infrastructure projects to achieve high-quality socioeconomic development.

High-tech and innovation-focused sectors hold vast potential for Macao, said Mr Sam. He encouraged Zhejiang enterprises to expand their presence in Macao while sharing their expertise, in order to elevate Macao's high-tech industry sector. Zhejiang and Macao should continue deepening cooperation across all fields, to contribute jointly to national development, he added.

Members of the MSAR delegation participating in the meeting included: the Secretary for Economy and Finance, Mr Tai Kin Ip; the Chief-of-Office of the Chief Executive's Office, Ms Chan Kak; and President of the Administrative Committee of the Commerce and Investment Promotion Institute, Mr Che Weng Keong.

On the Zhejiang side, officials present at the meeting included: member of the Standing Committee of the CPC Zhejiang Provincial Committee and Secretary-General of the CPC Zhejiang Provincial Committee, Mr Qiu Qiwen; Vice Governor of Zhejiang Province, Mr Lu Shan; Deputy Secretary-General of CPC Zhejiang Provincial Committee and Executive Deputy Director of Zhejiang Reform Office, Mr Zhu Weijiang; Deputy Secretary-General of the CPC Zhejiang Provincial Committee, Mr Chen Hengzhi; the Director of the Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office of Zhejiang Province, Mr Gu Jianxin; the Secretary of the Leading Party Members' Group of the Department of Science and Technology of Zhejiang Province, Ms Tong Guili; and the Director of the Department of Commerce of Zhejiang Province, Mr Zhou Xiangjun.

While in Hangzhou, and prior to the meeting with Zhejiang officials, the Chief Executive inspected two high-tech enterprises, to learn about their research and development achievements, product development, and marketing strategies.

Following the meeting with Zhejiang officials, the MSAR Government delegation departed for Shanghai, where it visited the Grand neoBay Sci-tech Innovation Park, and later conducted inspection and research of a local high-tech enterprise.

