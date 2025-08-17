'Big Gifts For People': Delhi Residents Express Gratitude As PM Modi Inaugurates Two Key Highway Projects
Delhiites, especially the residents of Dwarka on Sunday, appeared quite elated following the inauguration of the projects by Prime Minister Modi. Especially in Dwarka.
"We thank PM Modi for coming here and giving such a big gift to the people of Delhi," a local resident said.
Another woman, Baby Gupta, said: "We feel proud that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta have done what no one has done till date. CM Gupta has done all the development work during her short tenure. She takes special care of the workers. We will especially thank PM Modi for giving such a big gift to the people of Delhi. Only promises were made in the previous governments, but the BJP government is determined for the development of the country."
"It is a matter of great fortune for us that PM Modi inaugurated two highway projects," another person said.
One more local resident, praising PM Modi, said: "Prime Minister Narendra Modi has made unprecedented developments for the people of Delhi and the country. We thank them for this."
Vinod Chaudhary said that public floods were seen on the streets to see PM Modi. "We thank PM Modi for the gift that he has given to us. We appeal to the people to strengthen the hands of PM Modi."
At the same time, another local resident listed the benefits of the projects.
"The inauguration of two highway projects will save time, reduce the consumption of petrol and benefit the business community a lot," he said.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Blast Valves Market Size To Surpass USD 487.0 Million By 2033 With A 3.12% CAGR
- Botox And Fillers Clinic Business Plan 2025: Growth Drivers And Industry Insights
- Global Automation Testing Market Report 2025: Size Projected USD 129.27 Billion, CAGR Of 15.68% By 2033.
- Vietnam Diabetes Care Devices Market Size, Share, Trends And Forecast Report 2025-2033
- Discover How AI And Regulations Are Fuelling The Ediscovery Market Essential Guide For Researchers & Sellers
- Cafe Business Plan And Project Report 2025: High-Impact Strategies
CommentsNo comment