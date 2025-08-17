PL: Chelsea, Palace Battle Out Goalless Draw, Nottingham Beat Brentford 3-1
At Stamford Bridge, Chelsea dominated proceedings with 71% possession and a host of chances, but failed to break down a resolute Crystal Palace side. Debutant Estevao and fellow Brazilian Andrey Santos came closest for the Blues in the second half, while Palace thought they had taken the lead in the first period through Eberechi Eze's free-kick, only for VAR to rule it out.
Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca handed debuts to several summer signings, including winger Jamie Gittens and centre-back Josh Acheampong, the latter starting in place of the injured Levi Colwill. Despite the attacking trio of Joao Pedro, Cole Palmer, and Pedro Neto creating pressure throughout, Chelsea were unable to convert, leaving them to settle for a point in their season opener.
Meanwhile, over at the City Ground, Nottingham Forest delivered a blistering first-half performance to brush aside Brentford. Chris Wood netted twice before the break, the first a clever finish from a corner mix-up, and the second after rounding the keeper following Elliot Anderson's slick through-ball.
Swiss winger Dan Ndoye, another summer addition, also opened his Forest account with a well-taken header, as Nuno Espírito Santo's side raced to a 3-0 halftime lead. Brentford pulled one back via an Igor Thiago penalty late on, but the damage had been done.
Forest's win marks their first opening-day victory since 2017, while Chelsea will be left to rue missed chances in front of their home crowd. The early signs suggest Forest could be one to watch this season - while Chelsea search for cutting edge in attack and may look to add another forward this window.
