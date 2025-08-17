INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf Of Investors Of Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited TLX
The investigation concerns whether Telix and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.
On July 22, 2025, Telix disclosed receipt of a subpoena from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission,“seeking various documents and information primarily relating to the Company's disclosures regarding the development of the Company's prostate cancer therapeutic candidates.”
On this news, Telix's American Depositary Receipt (“ADR”) price fell $1.70 per ADR, or 10.44%, to close at $14.58 per ADR on July 23, 2025.
