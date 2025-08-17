INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf Of Investors Of Lineage, Inc.- LINE

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Aug. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Lineage, Inc. (“Lineage” or the“Company”) (NASDAQ: LINE). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at ... or 646-581-9980, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Lineage and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On or around July 25, 2024, Lineage conducted its initial public offering of 56,882,051 shares of common stock priced at $78.00 per share. Then, on April 30, 2025, Lineage reported its financial results for the first quarter of 2025. Among other items, Lineage reported that its total revenue had decreased by 2.7% to $1.29 billion for the quarter, stating that it“experienced more normal seasonal trends in the first quarter after multiple years of elevated inventory levels.”

On this news, Lineage's stock price fell $8.26 per share, or 14.62%, to close at $48.23 per share on April 30, 2025.

