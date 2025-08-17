INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf Of Investors Of Tronox Holdings Plc - TROX
The investigation concerns whether Tronox and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.
On July 30, 2025, Tronox issued a press release reporting its financial results for the second quarter of 2025. Among other items, Tronox reported revenue of $731 million, representing a 10.9% year-over-year decline and missing consensus estimates by $53.45 million. Tronox advised investors that“delays in Brazil's anti-dumping investigation impacted our sales in the region[.]” Tronox also said that“we revised our 2025 financial outlook and are taking proactive steps, including adjusting our capital allocation priorities to maximize long-term shareholder value creation.
On this news, Tronox's stock price fell $1.95 per share, or 37.94%, to close at $3.19 per share on July 31, 2025.
