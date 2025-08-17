Rakul Preet Singh Begins Shoot For Her Next, Enjoys Swimming Session Post Pack Up
Rakul took to the stories section of her Instagram handle and dropped a picture of herself posing in the pool, and wrote, "Day 1 of shoot...Managed a swimpost packup," along with a red heart emoji.
While it is not known which project Rakul is busy with at the moment, she recently announced her primary collaboration with ace designer Manish Malhotra.
Manish took to his official Instagram handle and shared a glimpse of the costume trail for their primary collaboration. Dropping a photo with Rakul, the designer wrote,“@rakulpreetsingh Costume trial. First film together".
Resharing the post, Rakul also spilled her excitement, saying,“Yayyyyyy so so happpy to finally work on a film together .. can't wait to bring your magic to screen.”
While a lot is not known about this untitled project, the combination of Rakul and Manish has already managed to create a lot of buzz among movie buffs.
Up next, Rakul will be reprising her role as Ayesha Khurana in the highly anticipated sequel, "De De Pyaar De 2". She will be seen sharing screen space with Ajay Devgn for the second time, who will essay the role of Ashish Mehra yet again.
R. Madhavan has also been roped in to play Dev Khurana, Ayesha's father, in the sequel.
Helmed by Anshul Sharma, "De De Pyaar De 2" will also star Tabu, Jimmy Shergill, Alok Nath, and Inayat Sood in crucial roles, along with Tamannaah Bhatia and Prakash Raj doing cameo appearances.
"De De Pyaar De 2" is slated to hit the theatres on 14th November 2025.
Her lineup further includes "Pati Patni Aur Woh 2", opposite Ayushmann Khurrana, and Nitesh Tiwari's magnum opus "Ramayana", alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Yash.
