This Summer's Next Trend? Stationery, Says Yiwugo

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Jiangsu Dehuang Stationery Co., Ltd., with nearly 30 years of experience, boasts industry-leading design, R&D, and manufacturing capabilities. Over the years, it has established itself as a trusted supplier to both domestic and international brands. According to owner Wang Xiaohua, the company collaborates with renowned names such as Germany's Staedtler, Faber-Castell, and Pelikan, along with France's Maped and several leading Chinese brands. Its product line includes correction tools, sticky notes, and art crayons.

Since early summer, demand from European customers for art-related products has soared, with average monthly purchases nearing RMB 1 million. The French market, in particular, has experienced a notable upswing, fueled by a wave of new customers introduced through Yiwugo. Major general merchandise chains in Japan, Europe, and the U.S. have expressed strong satisfaction with Dehuang's sticky notes, citing their exceptional paper durability, absence of fluorescent agent reactions, and outstanding adhesive stability-qualities that have translated into substantial annual orders.

Wang noted that Dehuang's commitment to quality begins with the careful selection of premium raw materials and extends to the acquisition of both domestic and international certifications. Each year, the company undergoes rigorous brand-partner audits on plant design, technology, and supply capabilities. For instance, the production of correction fluid requires not only eco-friendly materials but also exceptional sealing performance. Factoring in production and transportation cycles, manufacturing a single bottle of Dehuang correction fluid costs about 1.5 times more than typical market alternatives-yet its shelf life is five to six times longer. This is a key reason for the company's consistently high customer retention rate.

Unlike Dehuang, which has spent three decades building its reputation on quality, Yuanchang Stationery has distinguished itself through its distinctive design. According to proprietor Wu Chenjie, many customers have been sourcing office supplies via Yiwugo recently, with cartoon-themed staplers emerging as bestsellers. Models shaped like pandas, airplanes, and propellers have seen particularly strong demand.

One European client, who initially ordered only a few hundred units of each model, quickly multiplied their orders severalfold after successful trial runs-yet demand still outpaced supply. Today, whenever Yuanchang introduces a new product, this client immediately places large orders; just this month, they purchased another shipment of cartoon staplers.

As Wu pointed out, since 2023 Yuanchang has partnered with multiple design agencies to blend charm with functionality. The first major success from these collaborations-the panda stapler series-has become an overseas bestseller, now shipping more than 50,000 units each month.

In recent months, Disney-themed stationery sets have been especially popular in Southeast Asia. After securing Disney licensing, Yuanchang has curated stationery collections tailored to different markets, with monthly orders reaching around 500,000 units.

Currently, Yuanchang is busy fulfilling orders from a German retail chain. Through Yiwugo, the company has connected with a growing network of high-quality customers. Wu explained that their R&D team draws on both domestic and international feedback collected via the platform to refine their products, enhancing not only quality but also their playful appeal.

Thanks to Yiwugo's outreach and promotion, an increasing number of premium Chinese brands-such as Dehuang-are gaining wider recognition in global markets, enabling outstanding domestic products to shine both at home and abroad.

SOURCE Yiwugo