BJP Counters Congress Allegations On Voter Rolls, Says Rahul Gandhi Peddling 'Lies'
BJP national spokesperson Syed Zafar Islam, speaking to IANS in Mumbai, said the Election Commission (EC) is an independent body and should not be dragged into partisan politics.
“The Election Commission is an independent body, and all institutions and political parties are equal before it. It works independently without any interference. Making such allegations against it is wrong. The EC has clearly stated that if you make false accusations, provide evidence. If there is no proof, then go to court. Without evidence, such claims are understood to be baseless,” Islam said.
On Rahul Gandhi's Voter Adhikar Yatra, Zafar Islam took a dig at the Congress leader.“Wherever Rahul Gandhi has gone, Congress has faced a complete wipeout. Now that he has stepped into Bihar, Congress is set to face the same fate here as well,” he remarked.
In Patna, BJP leader Shahnawaz Hussain lauded the EC's detailed press conference on Sunday, saying it had given a“strong response” to those“creating unrest.”
“The names that were supposed to be collected have been collected, and if any names are still pending, there is still time to submit the forms,” Hussain told IANS.
The saffron party also intensified its digital offensive, with BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari posting a point-by-point rebuttal on X to counter Congress leader Jairam Ramesh's claims.
Bhandari accused Rahul Gandhi of“destroying public trust in elections by peddling lies” and challenged him to file an affidavit under oath if he truly believed in his allegations.
The BJP's aggressive rebuttal indicates it is unwilling to cede ground on the election integrity debate, with leaders accusing the Congress of deliberately sowing doubts ahead of the Bihar polls.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Blast Valves Market Size To Surpass USD 487.0 Million By 2033 With A 3.12% CAGR
- Botox And Fillers Clinic Business Plan 2025: Growth Drivers And Industry Insights
- Global Automation Testing Market Report 2025: Size Projected USD 129.27 Billion, CAGR Of 15.68% By 2033.
- Vietnam Diabetes Care Devices Market Size, Share, Trends And Forecast Report 2025-2033
- Discover How AI And Regulations Are Fuelling The Ediscovery Market Essential Guide For Researchers & Sellers
- Cafe Business Plan And Project Report 2025: High-Impact Strategies
CommentsNo comment