Massive Crowd Welcomes Rahul Gandhi As 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' Kicks Off In Bihar
Senior INDIA bloc leaders, including Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav, and former Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav, joined Rahul Gandhi at the historic launch that drew thousands of supporters lining the roads.
Addressing the rally, Kharge called upon the people of Bihar to resist“vote theft” allegedly being carried out by the BJP.
“This yatra is not just for winning an election, it is to save the Constitution, democracy and people's right to vote,” he said. Kharge accused the Election Commission of deleting 65 lakh voters from the rolls, largely from Dalit, Adivasi, minority, and other backward communities.
Rahul Gandhi, in a sharp attack on the BJP and RSS, said the fight was to protect the Constitution from being“wiped out” through electoral manipulation.“Elections are being stolen in Vidhan Sabha and Lok Sabha across the country,” he said, citing Bihar's Special Intensive Revision of voter lists as“a conspiracy to disenfranchise millions ahead of state polls.”
He also pointed to Maharashtra, where, he claimed, the INDIA bloc swept the Lok Sabha elections but lost ground in the Assembly polls due to the sudden addition of one crore new voters,“all favouring the BJP.” Gandhi further cited the Mahadevapura Assembly segment in Bengaluru Central, where Congress alleged over one lakh fake votes had swung the outcome in the BJP's favour.
Reiterating his party's commitment to social justice, Gandhi said the Congress would conduct a nationwide caste census and push to remove the 50 per cent cap on reservations.
He accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of making false promises on the issue and warned that the government would not act sincerely.
The event was attended by INDIA bloc leaders including K.C. Venugopal, Bhupesh Baghel, Krishna Allavaru, Rajesh Ram, Shakeel Ahmad, Dipankar Bhattacharya, and Akhilesh Pratap Singh.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Blast Valves Market Size To Surpass USD 487.0 Million By 2033 With A 3.12% CAGR
- Botox And Fillers Clinic Business Plan 2025: Growth Drivers And Industry Insights
- Global Automation Testing Market Report 2025: Size Projected USD 129.27 Billion, CAGR Of 15.68% By 2033.
- Vietnam Diabetes Care Devices Market Size, Share, Trends And Forecast Report 2025-2033
- Discover How AI And Regulations Are Fuelling The Ediscovery Market Essential Guide For Researchers & Sellers
- Cafe Business Plan And Project Report 2025: High-Impact Strategies
CommentsNo comment