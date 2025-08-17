Arunachal Assembly To Hold Special Session Tomorrow To End Golden Jubilee Celebrations
An official said that over a month-long celebration, which began on July 4, would culminate with the special session on Monday (August 18), marking the state's legislative journey since 1975.
Assembly Speaker Tesam Pongte last week held the business advisory committee meeting and finalised the schedules for the special session. Parliamentary Affairs Minister P.D. Sona, Assembly Deputy Speaker Kardo Nyigyor, and members Nikh Kamin and Thangwang Wangham attended the meeting.
The Arunachal Pradesh Assembly, which began as a 33-member Provisional Assembly, was later expanded to a 60-member House. During the past five decades, the Assembly has played a pivotal role in making various laws, shaping policies and promoting grassroots democracy in the frontier state, which shares 1817 km long borders with China, Myanmar and Bhutan.
Meanwhile, Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu earlier emphasised the Assembly's role as a cornerstone of democracy in the state, noting how it has evolved over the past 50 years into a robust institution representing the diverse cultures and aspirations of Arunachal's people. He praised the contributions of past and present legislators, administrative leaders, and citizens whose collective efforts have driven progress in governance, infrastructure, education, and social development.
The Chief Minister reiterated the government's commitment to strengthening democratic institutions and ensuring inclusive growth for future generations.“This is not just a celebration of the past, but a reaffirmation of our responsibility to build a more transparent, accountable, and responsive governance system,” he added.
According to the officials, as part of the Assembly's Golden Jubilee celebrations, a series of events across the state, including special sittings of the Assembly, cultural programmes, and exhibitions, were held during the past five weeks showcasing the legislative history of Arunachal Pradesh.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Blast Valves Market Size To Surpass USD 487.0 Million By 2033 With A 3.12% CAGR
- Botox And Fillers Clinic Business Plan 2025: Growth Drivers And Industry Insights
- Global Automation Testing Market Report 2025: Size Projected USD 129.27 Billion, CAGR Of 15.68% By 2033.
- Vietnam Diabetes Care Devices Market Size, Share, Trends And Forecast Report 2025-2033
- Discover How AI And Regulations Are Fuelling The Ediscovery Market Essential Guide For Researchers & Sellers
- Cafe Business Plan And Project Report 2025: High-Impact Strategies
CommentsNo comment