Karan Johar Predicts Aryan Khan's The Ba***Ds Of Bollywood Will 'Smash All Records'
Taking to the stories section of his Instagram stories, KJo wrote:“ARYAN!!!! LOVE YOU!!! This is going to smash all records! I am proud of you.” In another story, he added,“So proud to see our boy shine as the leading man in this incredible series!!! The red carpet is ready @lakshya! Go KILL it!!!”
Praising 'Kill' actor Lakshya for his performance in "The Ba***ds Of Bollywood", Karan penned another Instagram story saying:“So proud to see our boy shine as the leading man in this incredible series!!! The red carpet is ready @lakshya! Go KILL it!!!"
Set against a filmy backdrop, the initial glimpse hints at a generational shift, where the romance of the past meets the vision of a new storyteller.
The video opens with Aryan walking through a romantic setup, reiterating his father, Shah Rukh Khan's popular lines from his iconic movie "Mohabbatein" -“Ek ladki thi deewani si, ek ladke pe vo marti thi, nazrein jhuka ke, sharma ke, galiyon se guzarti thi...”
The clip further showed glimpses of Lakshya and Sahher Bambba's romance in the series until Aryan interrupts them, saying,“Aur achanak ek truck aaya aur usse kuchal gaya.”
“Thoda zyaada ho gaya na? Aadat daal lo kyuki mera show bhi thoda zyaada hai." he added.
Next, the teaser shifts to fight scenes, romance, red carpets, and action.
Backed by Aryan's mother, Gauri Khan, under the Red Chillies Entertainment banner, and co-created by Bilal Siddiqi and Manav Chauhan "The Ba***ds Of Bollywood" is expected to drop on the streaming giant soon. However, the release date of the highly awaited drama has not been unveiled till now.
