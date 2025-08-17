'Dog Lovers Are The Vast Majority...': Mahua Moitra Appeals Supreme Court To Stay 'Inhumane Order' On Stray Dogs
The TMC MP's comments come after the Supreme Court, on Thursday, reserved its order on petitions challenging its August 11 directive to remove all stray dogs from Delhi-NCR streets and confine them permanently in shelters.What did Mahua Moitra say?
Instead of permanently shifting the dogs to shelters, Mahua Moitra appealed to the Supreme Court“to return to a system of sterilisation and community care.”SC stray dog order – What has happened so far
- On August 11, the Supreme Court directed all stray dogs in Delhi and NCR cities (Noida, Gurugram, Ghaziabad, Faridabad) to be shifted to shelters within eight weeks. The court also warned of legal action against those obstructing the process.
- The apex court's order also bars captured dogs from being released back into their original areas, diverging from the existing Animal Birth Control (ABC) Rules, 2023 The SC asked for facilities with sterilisation, vaccination, and CCTV monitoring to house dogs safely. SC's order sparked a wave of protests across Delhi NCR, with animal activists criticising the move.
- On August 14, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) also announced plans to construct dog shelters in all 12 of its civic zones and introduce a dedicated helpline for residents to report stray animals. Animal rights groups, PETA India, and celebrities called the ruling "inhumane" and a "death warrant" for strays. Opposition leader Rahul Gandhi also opposed the move, asking for humane sterilisation-based control instead .
- After petitions challenged the August 11 ruling, the matter was placed before a new three-judge bench. On August 14, the SC reserved its interim order while criticising local bodies for failing to implement sterilisation programmes effectively.
