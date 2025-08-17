OAS Electoral Mission In Bolivia Emphasizes The Importance That Citizens Participate Unhindered In The Upcoming Elections

MENAFN - Caribbean News Global)The Electoral Observation Mission (EOM) of the Organization of American States (OAS) in Bolivia, led by former Colombian minister of the interior Juan Fernando Cristo, emphasizes the importance in a democratic process that citizens can exercise their right to vote in elections, Sunday, August 17.

On the eve of the elections, the OAS/EOM highlighted the importance of citizen participation as a cornerstone of the country's democratic consolidation. In this regard, it rejects any actions aimed at hindering the normal development of the process.

The Mission urges all stakeholders to act responsibly and with commitment to the present and future of Bolivia.

In recent days, the Mission's team has held meetings with president Luis Arce Catacora, members of the Supreme Electoral Tribunal, the Plurinational Constitutional Court, among other public institutions, candidates, political parties and movements, civil society representatives, and the international community. These efforts aim to complement the Mission's direct observation and provide a comprehensive perspective on the ongoing electoral process.

The OAS/EOM will observe the electoral activities, starting from the setup of polling stations, the conduct of the voting day, the counting of votes, and the presentation of preliminary results in all nine departments of the country and in four cities abroad: in Argentina, Brazil, Chile, and Spain.

This is the 23rd Mission that the OAS has deployed in Bolivia, made possible thanks to the financial contributions of Canada, Chile, Colombia, Spain, the United States, France, Italy, the Netherlands, and Peru.

