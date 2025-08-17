US Coast Guard Sets Port Condition FOUR For All Seaports In The USVI And Puerto Rico

MENAFN - Caribbean News Global)US Coast Guard Captain of the Port – San Juan set Port Condition FOUR at 7 a.m., Sunday, for all US Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico seaports following the passing of Hurricane Erin north of the islands.

Ports under Port Condition IV may resume normal cargo and ship operations, and the ports are open to all outbound and inbound vessel traffic. All mariners are advised to use caution due to potential floating debris and report any abnormalities to the Coast Guard. For updated Port Condition status, port facilities and mariners may visit Port Status/Navigation Center online.

The Coast Guard strongly cautions the general public and maritime community in the US Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico to remain vigilant and continue monitoring the weather by visiting official sources of information such as the U.S. National Weather Service .

Currently, the National Weather Service has issued a Small Craft Advisory and a High Surf Advisory for the northern coasts of Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands that will be in effect through 6a.m. AST, Monday. Also, there is also a high-risk life-threatening rip currents expected throughout late Sunday.

The Coast Guard is advising the public of these important safety messages:

Stay clear of beaches. Wave heights and currents typically increase before a storm makes landfall. Even the best swimmers can fall victim to the strong waves and rip currents caused by hurricanes. Swimmers should stay clear of beaches until local lifeguards and law enforcement officials say the water is safe.

Be prepared. Area residents should be prepared by developing a family plan, creating a disaster supply kit, having a place to go, securing their home and having a plan for pets. Information can be found at the National Hurricane Center' s and U.S. National Weather Service San Juan, Puerto Rico webpage.

Be informed . The public should monitor the progress and strength of the storm through local television, radio and internet. Boaters can monitor the storms progress on VHF radio channel 16. Information can also be obtained on small craft advisories and warnings on VHF radio channel 16.

The post US Coast Guard sets port condition FOUR for all seaports in the USVI and Puerto Rico appeared first on Caribbean News Global .