Kəpəz Bolsters Squad With Raúl Mammadov And Elcan Abilov

2025-08-17 10:09:36
(MENAFN- AzerNews) Kəpəz continues to strengthen its squad for the new season, signing Raúl Mammadov and Elcan Abilov.

According to the club's press service, 21-year-old Raúl plays as a defender, while 20-year-old Elcan is a midfielder. Both players have joined the“yellow-blues” on loan until the end of the season.

In addition, the Ganja-based club has renewed contracts with three other players: Farid Kalantarov and Arzu Atakishiyev have signed two-year deals, while Elgun Bayramov has extended his stay for one year.

