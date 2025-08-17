European Leaders To Join Zelensky For Trump Talks After Putin Summit
Those expected in Washington include UK Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer, French President Emmanuel Macron, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, and NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte.
The meeting follows Trump's summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska on Friday, where no agreement was reached on ending the war in Ukraine.
Afterwards, Trump announced a shift in strategy, saying he preferred to pursue a permanent peace settlement rather than push for a ceasefire. He argued on social media that ceasefires“often do not hold” and that moving“directly to a peace agreement” would be more effective.
European capitals have responded cautiously, refraining from openly criticising the change despite their long-standing advocacy for a ceasefire.
Reports suggest Putin offered Trump a deal under which Ukraine would withdraw from Donetsk in the Donbas, in exchange for Russia freezing its positions in Zaporizhzhia and Kherson.
Russia currently occupies most of Luhansk and around 70% of Donetsk, while also claiming Crimea as its own after annexing it in 2014, eight years before the full-scale invasion.
According to CBS, citing diplomatic sources, European officials are concerned Trump could pressure Zelensky into considering these terms during Monday's White House talks.
Zelensky, however, has consistently ruled out ceding the Donbas, warning that any territorial concessions could enable Russia to regroup and launch further offensives.
