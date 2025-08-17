Defense Forces Strike Russian Military Convoy On Highway In Kursk Region

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported on Facebook by the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, according to Ukrinform.

According to the Main Intelligence Directorate, the wounded man was urgently transported by military transport aircraft to the Vishnevsky Central Military Clinical Hospital in Moscow. His arm and leg were amputated.

Invaders shell Kupiansk with artillery, civilian wounded

As reported by Ukrinform, in the temporarily occupied Berdiansk, Zaporizhzhia region, collaborator, traitor, and war criminal Mykhailo Hrytsai was shot dead.