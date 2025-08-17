Sybiha Discusses Diplomatic Efforts To Achieve Lasting Peace For Ukraine With Latvian FM
“I am grateful to Latvia for its decision to allocate additional funds to strengthening Ukraine's air defense. This is a timely and greatly appreciated support,” Sybiha stated.
He confirmed that security must be paramount and that ending the killings is important for any broader peace efforts.
“We discussed ways to effectively use NATO's 5% defense spending to strengthen Ukraine's capabilities,” the Minister said.
Sybiha emphasized that“Ukraine is currently a key contributor to transatlantic security. Boosting Ukraine's defense means protecting stability throughout the alliance”.
The Foreign Ministers also discussed the preparation of the 19th package of EU sanctions and the importance of maintaining and increasing European pressure on Russia.
"I am grateful to Baiba personally and to all Latvians for their steadfast support," Sybiha concluded.
As reported by Ukrinform, Sybiha agreed on positions with the Finnish Foreign Minister ahead of the meeting of the Coalition of the Willing.
On August 12, Latvian Prime Minister Evika Siliņa announced that Latvia would allocate at least €2 million to NATO's initiative to purchase weapons for Ukraine.
