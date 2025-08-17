'Integrated' Marketing System Underway To Support Agricultural Products-Minister

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, August 17 (Petra) - Minister of Agriculture Dr. Saeb Khreisat affirmed the ministry's "commitment to seriously" address the agricultural sector's challenges within continuous cooperation and consultation with relevant partners.During a meeting with Head of Jordan Exporters and Producers Association for Fruit and Vegetables (JEPA), Saadi Abu Hammad, Khreisat highlighted the importance of adopting "feasible" proposals to develop the sector and enhance its sustainability.The minister also called for achieving a balance to provide "high-quality, affordable" agricultural products at the appropriate time that meet consumer needs.The minister was briefed on the JEPA's key concerns, mainly regulation of local markets and export mechanisms.Khreisat underlined the ministry's "commitment to openness" to all agricultural sectors and working as a team to achieve the common interest of consumers, farmers, and traders.According to a ministry statement, the meeting went over several issues on agricultural marketing mechanisms, supply chains, and quality assurance for products set for the local market and export.The two sides agreed to study these issues, based on accurate figures, studies, and data.The discussion also tackled importance of strengthening product tracking and control systems, which would enhance consumer and foreign market confidence and increase "competitiveness" of Jordanian exports.Concluding the discussion, Khreisat said the ministry is continuing to open dialogue channels with all partners in the agricultural sector.On future steps, he said the ministry is working to develop an "integrated" marketing system that supports local products and meets needs of domestic and foreign markets.