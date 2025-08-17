Crown Prince Announces Reactivation Of National Military Service Program

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Irbid, Aug. 17 (Petra) -- His Royal Highness Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II announced the reactivation of the National Military Service Program, during a meeting with youth from Irbid Governorate on Sunday.During the meeting, held at King Abdullah II Gardens in Irbid, the Crown Prince said young Jordanians must be prepared to serve and defend their country, adding that citizens who have participated in national military service understand the importance of this experience.His Royal Highness noted the importance of the program in strengthening national identity and young people's connection to their homeland, noting that serving with the Jordan Armed Forces-Arab Army builds character and instills discipline.The Crown Prince said he previously directed the government to work with its partners to develop the National Military Service Programme, which will be subject to a series of measures according to a clear timetable, with details to be announced later.The meeting also touched on topics of interest to young people, such as information technology, the development of entrepreneurial and volunteerism projects, and vocational and technical education and training.For their part, the attendees praised His Royal Highness' initiative to reinstate the National Military Service Programme, emphasizing its importance in instilling the values of active citizenship in young people, refining their characters, and strengthening their national identity.The attendees also expressed appreciation for the Crown Prince's championing of vocational and technical training initiatives, noting their importance in empowering and honing the skills of young people in preparation for entering the workforce.