Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Kuwait Crown Prince Offers Condolences To Pakistan Pres. Over Flood Victims

Kuwait Crown Prince Offers Condolences To Pakistan Pres. Over Flood Victims


2025-08-17 10:04:54
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Aug 17 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah sent a cable of condolences to President Asif Ali Zardari of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, expressing his deepest sympathies over the victims of the floods caused by heavy rainfall in northern Pakistan.
In the cable, His Highness the Crown Prince conveyed heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims and wished a swift recovery for the injured. (pickup previous)
dss


MENAFN17082025000071011013ID1109938590

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search