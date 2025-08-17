Prevention, Not Just Medication, Key To Tackling Obesity And Diabetes: Jitendra Singh

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Aug 17 (IANS) Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Sunday stressed that prevention should be the main focus in tackling obesity and diabetes, rather than depending only on medication.

He said that lifestyle changes, awareness, and scientifically backed information are crucial to address the growing health challenge of metabolic disorders in India.

Dr. Singh, who is also a renowned diabetologist and professor of medicine, was speaking at the launch of the book“The Weight Loss Revolution – Weight Loss Drugs and How to Use Them” authored by endocrinologist Dr. Ambrish Mithal along with journalist Shivam Vij.

The Minister noted that India, once known as the diabetes capital of the world, is now also emerging as the obesity capital, ranking third globally in childhood obesity.

He warned against the unchecked spread of disinformation through unscientific diet charts and fad regimens, saying diet plans must always be based on scientifically validated principles.

Dr. Singh emphasised the importance of“Indian solutions for Indian patients” and pointed out that central obesity -- fat around the abdomen -- poses a more serious risk for Indians compared to Western populations.

Sometimes, he said,“a simple inch tape around the waist may be more meaningful than a BMI chart.”

Highlighting the role of lifestyle interventions, Dr. Singh said studies in India show that regular yoga practice can reduce the risk of type-2 diabetes by up to 40 per cent.

He called for a holistic approach that combines lifestyle modification, modern medicine, and traditional practices.

On the use of new weight loss drugs like Ozempic and Mounjaro, Dr. Singh advised caution, saying clinical outcomes take years to establish.

He compared it with the refined oil episode in India, where hasty conclusions later proved misleading.

Dr. Singh also reminded that with over 70 per cent of India's population below 40 years of age, the country cannot afford to let lifestyle diseases affect its youth.

Prevention-driven strategies, he said, are vital to protect the potential of the younger generation.

Quoting Mark Twain, he remarked,“Economics is too serious a subject to be left to an economist,” and added that obesity and diabetes are too serious to be left only to doctors.

Unless there is mass awareness, he said, optimum results in tackling these diseases will not be possible.

The Minister praised Dr. Mithal's book as timely and authoritative, saying it will help both medical professionals and the public separate facts from misinformation in an era dominated by social media and quick fixes.