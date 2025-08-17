403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
UAE Chambers Explores Investment Opportunities With Mali
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) The Federation of the UAE Chambers of Commerce and Industry highlighted investment opportunities in the Republic of Mali during the UAE-Mali Business Forum, hosted by the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry SCCI, in collaboration with UAE Chambers and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs MoFA.
H.E Abdallah Sultan Al Owais, Vice Chairman of the Federation of UAE Chambers of Commerce and Industry and Chairman of SCCI, extended a warm welcome to the Malian trade delegation visiting the UAE from 13 to 18 August. He praised the growing bilateral relations between the two friendly countries and emphasized that the investment opportunities on offer present strong appeal for Emirati investors, especially within the framework of the UAE's economic diversification strategy. Al Owais affirmed the commitment of the UAE Chambers, and specifically the Sharjah Chamber, to actively promote these opportunities among their business communities to encourage investment in Mali, pointing out that they cover a wide range of sectors. He emphasized the UAE business community's growing interest in exploring Mali's investment environment, underlining the UAE Chambers' commitment to strengthen cooperation with their Malian counterparts in the coming period. He pointed out plans to sign a memorandum of understanding aimed at establishing a joint business council that will serve as a structured platform for direct engagement between private sector representatives from both sides. The council will focus on strategic sectors such as agriculture, food security, infrastructure, energy, and mining. Al Owais voiced his optimism that the UAE-Mali Business Forum would serve as a catalyst for expanded trade and investment cooperation between the UAE and Mali. The Malian delegation, headed by Madiou Simpara, President of the Mali Chamber of Commerce and Industry, presented a portfolio of investment opportunities to the UAE side. The proposed projects span key sectors such as renewable energy, artesian wells, and infrastructure development, and include the establishment of both a large-scale commercial complex and a sports complex. Additional opportunities covered manufacturing, urban development, and land transport sectors in addition to the construction of a state-of-the-art international hospital. Madiou Simpara invited UAE business sector's representatives to visit Mali and assess firsthand the viable investment opportunities of mutual economic value. He noted that the Chamber of Mali seeks to foster stronger collaboration with the UAE chambers across multiple sectors, with the objective of advancing commercial cooperation and reinforcing bilateral trade ties.
H.E Abdallah Sultan Al Owais, Vice Chairman of the Federation of UAE Chambers of Commerce and Industry and Chairman of SCCI, extended a warm welcome to the Malian trade delegation visiting the UAE from 13 to 18 August. He praised the growing bilateral relations between the two friendly countries and emphasized that the investment opportunities on offer present strong appeal for Emirati investors, especially within the framework of the UAE's economic diversification strategy. Al Owais affirmed the commitment of the UAE Chambers, and specifically the Sharjah Chamber, to actively promote these opportunities among their business communities to encourage investment in Mali, pointing out that they cover a wide range of sectors. He emphasized the UAE business community's growing interest in exploring Mali's investment environment, underlining the UAE Chambers' commitment to strengthen cooperation with their Malian counterparts in the coming period. He pointed out plans to sign a memorandum of understanding aimed at establishing a joint business council that will serve as a structured platform for direct engagement between private sector representatives from both sides. The council will focus on strategic sectors such as agriculture, food security, infrastructure, energy, and mining. Al Owais voiced his optimism that the UAE-Mali Business Forum would serve as a catalyst for expanded trade and investment cooperation between the UAE and Mali. The Malian delegation, headed by Madiou Simpara, President of the Mali Chamber of Commerce and Industry, presented a portfolio of investment opportunities to the UAE side. The proposed projects span key sectors such as renewable energy, artesian wells, and infrastructure development, and include the establishment of both a large-scale commercial complex and a sports complex. Additional opportunities covered manufacturing, urban development, and land transport sectors in addition to the construction of a state-of-the-art international hospital. Madiou Simpara invited UAE business sector's representatives to visit Mali and assess firsthand the viable investment opportunities of mutual economic value. He noted that the Chamber of Mali seeks to foster stronger collaboration with the UAE chambers across multiple sectors, with the objective of advancing commercial cooperation and reinforcing bilateral trade ties.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Blast Valves Market Size To Surpass USD 487.0 Million By 2033 With A 3.12% CAGR
- Botox And Fillers Clinic Business Plan 2025: Growth Drivers And Industry Insights
- Global Automation Testing Market Report 2025: Size Projected USD 129.27 Billion, CAGR Of 15.68% By 2033.
- Vietnam Diabetes Care Devices Market Size, Share, Trends And Forecast Report 2025-2033
- Discover How AI And Regulations Are Fuelling The Ediscovery Market Essential Guide For Researchers & Sellers
- Cafe Business Plan And Project Report 2025: High-Impact Strategies
CommentsNo comment