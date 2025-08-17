Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Merz To Visit Washington With Zelensky, European Leaders

2025-08-17 09:05:23
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) He told this to reporters on Sunday, August 17, according to Ukrinform.

Merz will "visit Washington for political talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and other European heads of state and government," the spokesperson said.

"The trip will serve to exchange views with U.S. President Donald Trump following his meeting with [...] Putin in Alaska. Chancellor Merz will discuss the state of peace efforts with other leaders and underline Germany's interest in reaching a peace agreement in Ukraine as quickly as possible," Kornelius said.

Read also: Von der Leyen to travel to Washington with Zelensky

Talks will also cover security guarantees, territorial issues, and further support for Ukraine in resisting Russian aggression, including maintaining sanctions pressure, he added.

As reported, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen will also travel with Zelensky to Washington. Finnish President Alexander Stubb and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte may take part in the August 18 meeting between Zelensky and Trump at the White House.

