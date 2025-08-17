Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Russians Attack Rescuers In Kostiantynivka With Drones, Vehicle Is Damaged

2025-08-17 09:05:23
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the Main Directorate of the State Emergency Service in the Donetsk region reported this on Facebook .

On the afternoon of August 16, Russian troops shelled the city.

The roof of a 20-square-meter utility building and dry grass caught fire. Rescuers extinguished the fire.

Later, the Russians launched new strikes, causing two more fires. Uninhabited houses, farm buildings, a garage, and a light vehicle were on fire. The fires were localized over a total area of 349 square meters.

While rescuers were extinguishing the fires, the invaders attacked them again with UAVs. A fire truck was damaged: the windshield was cracked, a wheel was punctured, and the body and mirrors were damaged.

According to the State Emergency Service, no personnel were injured, but the firefighting operation had to be paused.

Read also: Logistics, demining, and evacuation of injured: General Staff reports on functions of ground drone s on

As reported by Ukrinform, on August 16, Russian troops launched several drone strikes on Kostiantynivka.

