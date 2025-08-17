Russians Attack Rescuers In Kostiantynivka With Drones, Vehicle Is Damaged

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the Main Directorate of the State Emergency Service in the Donetsk region reported this on Facebook .

On the afternoon of August 16, Russian troops shelled the city.

The roof of a 20-square-meter utility building and dry grass caught fire. Rescuers extinguished the fire.

Later, the Russians launched new strikes, causing two more fires. Uninhabited houses, farm buildings, a garage, and a light vehicle were on fire. The fires were localized over a total area of 349 square meters.

While rescuers were extinguishing the fires, the invaders attacked them again with UAVs. A fire truck was damaged: the windshield was cracked, a wheel was punctured, and the body and mirrors were damaged.

According to the State Emergency Service, no personnel were injured, but the firefighting operation had to be paused.

As reported by Ukrinform, on August 16, Russian troops launched several drone strikes on Kostiantynivka.