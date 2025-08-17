Pakistan Floods Claim 351 Lives As Heavy Rains Ravage North
Local media reported that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province was the hardest hit, with 328 fatalities, while 12 people died in Gilgit-Baltistan and another 11 in Azad Kashmir.
Authorities have warned that severe rains are forecast to persist until August 21, raising fears of further casualties and destruction.
In response, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif directed that urgent relief - including medicine, food supplies, and other essentials - be rushed to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to support affected communities.
