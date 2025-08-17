Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Pakistan Floods Claim 351 Lives As Heavy Rains Ravage North

Pakistan Floods Claim 351 Lives As Heavy Rains Ravage North


2025-08-17 09:05:19
(MENAFN- AzerNews) Flooding triggered by days of heavy monsoon rains in northern Pakistan has killed at least 351 people, with the toll continuing to rise.

Local media reported that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province was the hardest hit, with 328 fatalities, while 12 people died in Gilgit-Baltistan and another 11 in Azad Kashmir.

Authorities have warned that severe rains are forecast to persist until August 21, raising fears of further casualties and destruction.

In response, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif directed that urgent relief - including medicine, food supplies, and other essentials - be rushed to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to support affected communities.

MENAFN17082025000195011045ID1109938505

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search