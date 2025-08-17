403
Russia Accuses Telegram, WhatsApp of Double Standards
(MENAFN) The messaging platforms Telegram and WhatsApp have been criticized by Russia’s Digital Development Ministry for allegedly refusing to share user data with Russian authorities regarding fraud and terrorist activity, while reportedly cooperating with similar requests from other nations.
The ministry, based in Moscow, emphasized that the companies have repeatedly failed to meet local legal requirements.
According to Russian intelligence officials, Ukrainian security agencies have increasingly turned to these communication apps since the conflict in Ukraine intensified.
These services are allegedly being used by Kiev’s operatives to recruit individuals for attacks within Russian territory.
Earlier in the week, Roskomnadzor, Russia's media regulator, restricted voice calling features on both Telegram and WhatsApp.
However, functions like text messaging, file transfers, and other communication tools remain operational.
The watchdog stated that the full range of features could be restored if the platforms adhere to Russian legislation.
In a statement on Wednesday, the Digital Development Ministry claimed that the apps “despite repeated warnings… refuse to comply with the requirements of Russian law.”
The ministry highlighted that Telegram and WhatsApp deny law enforcement access not just to data related to fraud, but also information involving “planning and committing terrorist acts” within Russia.
It further noted that “at the same time, all requirements for the provision of such information at the request of foreign intelligence services are promptly fulfilled.”
Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) has announced that multiple attack plots uncovered this year were allegedly orchestrated through Telegram and WhatsApp.
Suspects involved in these cases reportedly confessed to receiving instructions via the apps.
