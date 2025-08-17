Parking Space Puzzle Tricks The Internet But Solution Is Hiding In Plain Sight: Only 1 In 10 Can Solve It

MENAFN - Live Mint) A parking lot puzzle has gone viral after leaving thousands scratching their heads, even though the solution is surprisingly straightforward. At first glance, the brain teaser looks like an ordinary row of numbered spaces, but a single blue car blocks one spot. The challenge? Work out which number is hidden beneath the vehicle.

The visible sequence shows the numbers 16, 06, 68, 88, and 98. Many people waste time searching for a mathematical pattern or overcomplicating the puzzle. The reality is much simpler: flip the image upside down, and the missing number reveals itself as 87. Once you see it, you cannot unsee it.

Why this puzzle trips people up

According to Baba Mail, only about five percent of people solve the riddle without help. The trick lies in perspective. Most assume the numbers should be read left to right in the normal way. But turning the image on its head instantly makes the sequence fall into place - 86, 87, 88, 89, 90, 91.

The puzzle highlights how easily the brain can be misled when context is removed. People expect logic or math to be the answer, when in fact the solution is visual.

The science behind optical illusions

Experts say the reason this puzzle catches so many is the same reason optical illusions throw us off. According to The Mirror, the Dean McGee Eye Institute explained:“There are occasions when the brain is unsure of what it sees. Optical illusions occur when your eyes are presented with colours, lights, patterns, borders, or areas of contrast that mislead the brain. It tries to piece together images using optical clues, learned assumptions, and past visual experiences."

The institute also added that in these cases, there is a difference between the reality of what we see and what our brain thinks we see. As a result, our brain makes a guess and is tricked into seeing something that does not exist, or it struggles to decide between alternating versions of an image.

FAQs What is the answer to the parking riddle?

The missing number under the blue car is 87.

Why do people find the parking riddle difficult?

Most assume it's a math puzzle instead of realizing the numbers are upside down.

What numbers are shown in the puzzle?

16, 06, 68, 88, and 98.

How do optical illusions fool the brain?

They exploit patterns, light, and assumptions, causing the brain to misinterpret what it sees.