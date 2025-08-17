US Team SKIPS Next Round Of Trade Talks With India: Govt Sources

In a surprise move, government sources confirmed that the US delegation will not be coming to India for the upcoming round of trade negotiations. The development comes amid ongoing tariff tensions between New Delhi and Washington, raising fresh questions over the future course of bilateral trade talks.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.