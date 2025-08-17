Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
US Team SKIPS Next Round Of Trade Talks With India: Govt Sources


2025-08-17 09:00:35
In a surprise move, government sources confirmed that the US delegation will not be coming to India for the upcoming round of trade negotiations. The development comes amid ongoing tariff tensions between New Delhi and Washington, raising fresh questions over the future course of bilateral trade talks.

