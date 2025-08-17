403
Trump And Lula Escalate War Of Words, Leaving Brazilu.S. Crisis To Fester
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The past week saw a sharp escalation in tensions between Washington and Brasília, fueled by mounting accusations, retaliatory measures, and strategic maneuvering on both sides.
On one side is Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, who is rallying fellow BRICS members - China, Russia, India, and South Africa - to back him against U.S. pressure.
On the other side stands Donald Trump, leading Washington's response with tariff hikes, visa sanctions, and a renewed narrative casting Brazil as both an economic rival and a political cautionary tale.
How the Clash Escalated
Lula's Countermove
In response, Lula leaned into geopolitics. He spoke directly with leaders of China , Russia, and India, seeking visible support.
China backed him publicly, criticizing U.S.“protectionism and unilateralism” - a signal not just of solidarity with Brazil, but also of Beijing's interest in deepening BRICS' role as a counterweight to Washington.
The Politics Behind the Dispute
The larger story is not only about Brazil–U.S. relations but also about each leader's political needs:
Why It Matters
The clash risks spilling over into real economic and diplomatic damage. China, eager to exploit the rift, may redirect agricultural purchases away from U.S. suppliers to bolster Brazil.
Meanwhile, Trump's aggressive protectionism could dent Brazilian export and limit cooperation on health and security policies. Most importantly, neither side appears interested in toning things down.
The crisis has become a political tool: Trump uses it to harden his anti-globalist credentials, and Lula uses it to rally allies against U.S. unilateralism. Both stand to gain domestically from confrontation rather than compromise.
In short: What began as a familiar trade spat is morphing into a symbolic battle - less about tariffs or visas than about who will define the terms of democracy and power in the Americas.
