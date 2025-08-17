Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
'Coolie' Box Office Collection Day 3: Rajinikanth's Movie Collects THIS Beats 'War'

'Coolie' Box Office Collection Day 3: Rajinikanth's Movie Collects THIS Beats 'War'


2025-08-17 08:13:44
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

Rajinikanth's new film, 'Coolie,' is making big bucks not just in India, but overseas too. In just 3 days, it's crossed 300 crore rupees worldwide

 

The Tamil action thriller 'Coolie,' released on August 14th, grossed 320 crore rupees globally in just three days, joining the 300 crore club. Notably, it earned 131.50 crore from overseas markets alone.

'Coolie' surpasses 'War 2' by over 100 crore in worldwide collections. 'War 2,' starring Hrithik Roshan and Jr. NTR, grossed 215 crore worldwide in three days, with only 45 crore from overseas

'Coolie' is performing strongly in India. Despite daily drops, it grossed 188.50 crore and netted 159.25 crore in three days (65 crore, 54.75 crore, and 39.5 crore respectively). It's outperforming 'War 2,' which netted 142.60 crore and grossed 170 crore in three days.

'Coolie' is now Rajinikanth's 3rd highest-grossing film globally. '2.0' (2018) earned 675-700 crore, while 'Jailer' (2023) grossed 605 crore.

Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and produced by Kalanithi Maran under Sun Pictures, 'Coolie' has a budget of 350-400 crore rupees, having recovered 40-45%. The film stars Rajinikanth, Nagarjuna, Sobin Shahir, Shruti Haasan, Sathyaraj, Upendra, and Aamir Khan.

MENAFN17082025007385015968ID1109938419

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search