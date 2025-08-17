'Coolie' Box Office Collection Day 3: Rajinikanth's Movie Collects THIS Beats 'War'

Rajinikanth's new film, 'Coolie,' is making big bucks not just in India, but overseas too. In just 3 days, it's crossed 300 crore rupees worldwide

The Tamil action thriller 'Coolie,' released on August 14th, grossed 320 crore rupees globally in just three days, joining the 300 crore club. Notably, it earned 131.50 crore from overseas markets alone.

'Coolie' surpasses 'War 2' by over 100 crore in worldwide collections. 'War 2,' starring Hrithik Roshan and Jr. NTR, grossed 215 crore worldwide in three days, with only 45 crore from overseas

'Coolie' is performing strongly in India. Despite daily drops, it grossed 188.50 crore and netted 159.25 crore in three days (65 crore, 54.75 crore, and 39.5 crore respectively). It's outperforming 'War 2,' which netted 142.60 crore and grossed 170 crore in three days.

'Coolie' is now Rajinikanth's 3rd highest-grossing film globally. '2.0' (2018) earned 675-700 crore, while 'Jailer' (2023) grossed 605 crore.

Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and produced by Kalanithi Maran under Sun Pictures, 'Coolie' has a budget of 350-400 crore rupees, having recovered 40-45%. The film stars Rajinikanth, Nagarjuna, Sobin Shahir, Shruti Haasan, Sathyaraj, Upendra, and Aamir Khan.