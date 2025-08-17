Ukraine To Present Government Action Plan On Monday PM Svyrydenko

MENAFN - UkrinForm) She announced this on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

According to Svyrydenko, the plan sets out specific measures and objectives.

"Our priorities remain unchanged: strengthening the defense forces, developing weapons production, social support and programs for veterans, assistance to frontline regions and internally displaced persons, stable economic policy, recovery and energy security," she said.

She stressed that all government efforts are aimed at supporting Ukrainians.

On August 13, the Cabinet of Ministers approved the first package of measures to support frontline regions. According to Svyrydenko, the program under development covers 238 communities in ten regions – home to 6.6 million Ukrainians, including 3.7 million from vulnerable groups. The program focuses on five key priorities: housing, security, people, business, and health.

Photo: Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine