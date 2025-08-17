Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Ukraine To Present Government Action Plan On Monday PM Svyrydenko

Ukraine To Present Government Action Plan On Monday PM Svyrydenko


2025-08-17 08:09:28
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) She announced this on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

According to Svyrydenko, the plan sets out specific measures and objectives.

"Our priorities remain unchanged: strengthening the defense forces, developing weapons production, social support and programs for veterans, assistance to frontline regions and internally displaced persons, stable economic policy, recovery and energy security," she said.

She stressed that all government efforts are aimed at supporting Ukrainians.

Read also: Ukraine's EU accession and defense assistance: Svyrydenko speaks with Latvian PM

On August 13, the Cabinet of Ministers approved the first package of measures to support frontline regions. According to Svyrydenko, the program under development covers 238 communities in ten regions – home to 6.6 million Ukrainians, including 3.7 million from vulnerable groups. The program focuses on five key priorities: housing, security, people, business, and health.

Photo: Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine

MENAFN17082025000193011044ID1109938389

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search