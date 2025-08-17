403
PLO: Israeli Occupation's Shelter Equipment In South Gaza .. Cover For Forced Displacement
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, Aug 17 (KUNA) -- The chairperson of the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) Rawhi Fattouh on Sunday said that Israeli occupation's announcement of bringing tents and shelter equipment into southern Gaza Strip to accommodate displaced people is nothing more than a cover for a larger massacre.
In a press statement, Fattouh warned against the involvement of any international organization in facilitating displacement and migration under the false cover of humanitarianism.
In addition to the so-called establishment of humanitarian zones on the coast or in Rafah, the 'Mirage Security Belt,' in southern Gaza Strip, as this represents a partnership in the displacement conspiracy.
Fattouh affirmed his support for the position of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the near East (UNRWA), which announced its refusal to be part of any project aimed at forcibly displacing the residents of Gaza.
He stressed that what is happening in the Gaza Strip is inseparable from the ongoing crimes in the West Bank and Jerusalem, including arrests, incursions, settler attacks, Judaization projects, and land seizures, all within the framework of a systematic policy of ethnic cleansing to expel Palestinians and strip them of their right to life and dignity.
Earlier an Israeli occupation military statement revealed the occupation's plan to displace Palestinians from Gaza City to southern Gaza Strip, despite the widespread international rejection.
The evacuation of Gaza's residents will take place gradually, amid expectations that the two camps (Central) and (Mawasi) will not accommodate all residents, which will require allocating new areas for hundreds of thousands of displaced persons.
Last week, the Chief of the General Staff of the Israel Defense Forces Eyal Zamir approved the central idea of the plan, which begins with the displacement of approximately one million Palestinians, followed by a second phase that includes control of the refugee camps in the center of the Strip. (end)
