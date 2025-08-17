403
Egypt Sends Tons Of Relief Supplies To Gaza
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Aug 17 (KUNA) -- Egypt Red Crescent has dispatched 2,400 tons of food and medical supplies to Gaza via Karam Abu Salem crossing.
The supplies have been sent to the strip as part of "zad al-ezza .. from Egypt to Gaza" humanitarian campaign, launched on July 27, the Red Crescent said in a statement on Sunday.
The 16th convoy of the campaign included 2,300 tons of food supplies and more than 100 tons of medical and relief materials.
Egypt has relieved Gaza with various tons of necessary supplies, including food, flour, dairy products, medicines and fuel.
Scores of Gazans, including children, have died due to malnutrition and starvation, resulting from the Israeli occupation's suffocating siege of the enclave. (end)
