Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Ashghal Announces Road Closure For 13 Days

Ashghal Announces Road Closure For 13 Days


2025-08-17 08:02:13
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: The Public Work Authority (Ashghal) announced on Sunday, August 17, 2025, a partial closure at the signalized intersection linking Jassim bin Thani bin
Jassim Al-Thani Street with Ras Al Nouf Street.

The Authority stated that the closure will take place starting from Monday, August 18, at midnight, till Sunday, August 31, 2025, for all traffic heading towards Doha.

The 13-days closure will be to carry out necessary maintenance works, during which, road users coming from Jassim bin Thani bin Jassim Al-Thani Street and Rass Al Nouf Street towards Doha are required to take alternative routes to reach their destinations.

