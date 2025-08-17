403
Putin Reports Constructive Dialogue with US
(MENAFN) Russian President Vladimir Putin stated on Saturday that Moscow acknowledges and values the United States administration’s approach, which calls for an early resolution to the ongoing conflict, and aligns with its aspiration to settle disputes through peaceful methods.
Following his return from a summit held on Friday with U.S. President Donald Trump in Alaska, Putin convened with senior Russian officials to evaluate the outcomes of the discussion, according to a statement released by the Kremlin.
Putin characterized the meeting as “timely and very useful,” pointing out that a wide range of collaborative matters were addressed.
He particularly highlighted the focus on achieving a just resolution to the crisis in Ukraine.
"And of course, we had the opportunity, which we did take advantage of, to discuss the genesis, the causes of this crisis. It is precisely the elimination of these root causes that should form the basis of the settlement," he stated.
He explained that the summit offered a chance to “calmly and thoroughly” convey Russia’s stance to American representatives.
"Of course, we respect the position of the US administration, which sees a need for an early cessation of hostilities. And we too would like that and want to move towards resolving all issues by peaceful means," he reaffirmed.
Putin mentioned that the dialogue was “very open and substantive,” which helped narrow the gap between differing perspectives and brought the sides closer to potential solutions.
The presidential gathering in Alaska was the first between the two leaders in over four years.
The session lasted approximately three hours, after which both presidents delivered public statements noting “good results” and underlining the importance of maintaining momentum in the dialogue.
