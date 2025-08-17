403
Former Brazilian Leader Requests Acquittal in Trial
(MENAFN) Former Brazilian leader Jair Bolsonaro has formally requested to be cleared of charges in the final stage of his legal proceedings regarding an alleged plot to overturn the results of the 2022 presidential election, which was won by the current president, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.
In a comprehensive 197-page filing submitted to the Supreme Court, Bolsonaro’s legal representatives asserted that he “is innocent of all positions presented in the complaint” and emphasized a “complete lack of evidence.”
According to the submission, “The former president did not engage in any conduct with the objective of preventing or hindering the inauguration of the then-elected president.”
It further stated, “On the contrary, he always defended and reaffirmed democracy and the rule of law.”
At age 70, Bolsonaro stands accused of attempting to dismantle the democratic order, coordinating a coup d’état, and committing additional offenses.
A guilty verdict could result in a prison sentence of up to four decades. The conclusion of the trial is anticipated in September.
The conservative ex-president has consistently denied any misconduct and has alleged that he is the target of political persecution.
He currently remains under house arrest following a ruling by Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes, who determined that Bolsonaro breached a restriction on social media use.
Recently, he has been compelled to wear an electronic tracking device, had his communication devices confiscated, and is prohibited from making phone calls.
Alongside Bolsonaro, six other individuals are also facing legal action.
They are accused of establishing an armed criminal faction, attempting to forcibly dismantle the democratic legal order, and conspiring in a coup d’état, according to a news agency.
