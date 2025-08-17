403
Ukraine Reports Recapture of Six Donetsk Villages
(MENAFN) Ukraine announced on Sunday that it regained control over six settlements in the eastern Donetsk area, a region where Moscow has asserted territorial gains, as the conflict approaches its three-and-a-half-year mark.
According to a declaration from Ukraine’s General Staff, Ukrainian forces reclaimed the villages of Hruzke, Rubizhne, Novovodiane, Petrivka, Vesele, and Zolotyi Kolodyaz through “joint actions” conducted between August 4 and 16.
The statement also noted continued efforts to “stabilize” the frontline near Dobropillia, and highlighted that Ukrainian troops successfully “cleared” the city of Pokrovsk of Russian soldiers during the past week.
Moscow has frequently reported advances in recent months, especially in Donetsk, where clashes have escalated around Pokrovsk, a key logistical center for Ukraine’s military operations in the region.
Earlier this week, Ukraine said Russian forces attempted a push toward Dobropillia, situated about 22 kilometers (13.6 miles) north of Pokrovsk, though local officials confirmed on Thursday that the situation there has since been “stabilized.”
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy suggested that the Russian offensive aimed to “demonstrate strength” ahead of discussions between US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin, which took place in Alaska on Friday.
The statement on Sunday further reported that Ukrainian forces made progress on several fronts in the North-Slobozhanske area, located in the northeastern Sumy region, particularly near the village of Yablunivka, where advances of up to a kilometer (0.6 miles) were recorded.
